JPD searching for Circle K larceny suspect

JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) The Jacksonville Police Department is asking for the public’s help in identifying a woman wanted for larceny.

She is a person of interest in a larceny incident that occurred at Circle K, 2561 Onslow Drive.

The woman is described as a white female between 25 to 35 years of age, approxiamtely 5’2″ to 6’0″.

The female was observed wearing a pink tee-shirt, grey pants, and black flip-flops at the time of the incident.

If you know the identity of this subject, contact JPD Detective Scott Spear at 910-938-6418 or sspear@jacksonvillenc.gov or Crime Stoppers at 910-938-3273.