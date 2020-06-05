JPD searching for man flying drone near detention facility in Jacksonville

JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) The Jacksonville Police Department is asking for the publics’ help to identify a person of interest in a suspicious incident involving the use of a drone.

The incident occurred near the Onslow County Courthouse and Detention Facility 625 Court Street, on Tuesday June 2.

The male is described as a black man wearing an olive green t-shirt, blue jeans, and white sneakers at the time of the incident.

If you know the identity of this subject, contact JPD Detective Scott Eichelberger at 910-938-6440 or seichelberger@jacksonvillenc.gov or Crime Stoppers at 910-938-3273.