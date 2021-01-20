JPD searching for missing 13-year-old

JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – The Jacksonville Police Department is asking for the public’s help locating a missing juvenile.

13-year-old Imani Cruz was last seen in the area of Dollar General, 1209 Hargett Street, around 9 a.m. on Tuesday, January 19.

Imani Cruz is described as a bi-racial female, approximately 5’01” to 5’02” tall, and weighs approximately 130 pounds. She has brown hair with blonde highlights, brown eyes, and a nose piercing.

In addition, she has an elephant tattoo on her wrist.

If you know the location of Imani Cruz, contact JPD Detective Jason. Griess at 910-938-6413 or jgriess@jacksonvillenc.gov or Crime Stoppers at 910-938-3273.