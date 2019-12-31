JPD trying to ID counterfeit case suspects

JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) The Jacksonville Police Department is trying to identify two suspects in a counterfeit case reported on December 28 at Firehouse Subs at 331-A Western Boulevard.

One suspect is described as a light-skinned black male, wearing a white shirt, jean jacket, and black pants.

He has short cut black hair and a small goatee.

He is approximately 6’1-6’3 and 180lbs.

The second suspect is described as a light-skinned black male wearing a white shirt and dark pants.

He had short hair and a beard with his left forearm and hand being covered in tattoos (some of which being multiples “stars”).

He is approximately 5’10-6”0 and 200-225lbs.

If you have any information contact JPD Detective Daniel Karratti at 910-938-6410 or dkarratti@jacksonvillenc.gov or Crime Stoppers at 910-938-3273.

Crime Stoppers offers cash rewards for information leading to arrest.

Callers to Crime Stoppers are not required to reveal their identities.

Information can also be anonymously texted via Text-A-Tip by typing TIP4CSJAX and your message to 274637.

Refer to case 19-12223 when calling or texting.