JPD trying to ID person of interest in shots fired incident at Motel 6

JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) The Jacksonville Police Department is trying to identify a person of interest in a shots fired incident reported at Motel 6.

The case occurred at 603 North Marine Boulevard on January 18.

No one was injured in the incident.

The person of interest is described as a black male in his late teens to early 20s, approximately 5’11-6′, with his hair worn in dreads.

He has was wearing a tan jacket and dark pants at the time of the incident.

If you have any information contact JPD Detective Scott Eichelberger at 910-938-6440 or seichelberger@jacksonvillenc.gov or Crime Stoppers at 910-938-3273.

Crime Stoppers offers cash rewards of up to $2,500 for information determined to be of value to law enforcement.

Callers to Crime Stoppers are not required to reveal their identities.

Information can also be anonymously texted via Text-A-Tip by typing TIP4CSJAX and your message to 274637 (CRIMES).

Refer to case 20-00530 when calling or texting about the case.