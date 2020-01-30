JPD trying to ID robbery suspect, offering up to $3,500 reward

Jacksonville, N.C. (WNCT) The Jacksonville Police Department is trying to identify a person of interest in a robbery reported at Realo Drug on 200 Yopp Road on Monday around 6:49 p.m.

The suspect is described as a black male between 25 to 35 years of age, approximately 5’11-6’4.

Police said he was seen wearing a dark blue hoodie with the hood up covering his head, a black mask, blue jeans, and white Nike shoes at the time of the incident.

The dark blue hoodie being worn by the suspect appears to have paint or some other type of construction material residue on the front, police said. The hoodie also appears to have the word “FedEx” on the upper left chest.

If you have any information contact JPD Detective Scott Spear at 910-938-6418 or sspear@jacksonvillenc.gov or Crime Stoppers at 910-938-3273.

Crime Stoppers offers cash rewards of up to $2,500 for information determined to be of value to law enforcement. Callers to Crime Stoppers are not required to reveal their identities. Information can also be anonymously texted via Text-A-Tip by typing TIP4CSJAX and your message to 274637 (CRIMES). Refer to Case 20-00813 when calling or texting.

Police have authorized up to a $1,000 additional reward for information leading to the arrest of the suspect(s) responsible for the case, making the total possible reward at $3,500.