JPD trying to locate man last seen on Oct. 26

JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) The Jacksonville Police Department is trying to locate a man last seen on October 26.

Police said that 41-year-old James Clendenin Jr. is described as a white male with brown hair and blue eyes, approximately 6′ and 170lbs.

Clendenin was reported missing on November 2.

He was last seen near The Cookout on 407 South Marine Boulevard.

If you have any information contact JPD Detective Scott Eichelberger at 910-938-6440 or seichelberger@jacksonvillenc.gov or Crime Stoppers at 910-938-3273.