JPD trying to locate runaway juvenile, may be in Durham or Fayetteville

JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) Police are trying to locate a runaway juvenile in Jacksonville reported missing since November 29.

The Jacksonville Police Department said that Alicia Strachan is a 16-year-old white female, approximately 5’2 and 110 lbs., with blonde hair and blue eyes.

She was last seen wearing a white t-shirt and blue jeans with yellow pockets.

Strachan was reported missing from her home in Jacksonville on November 29 and was last seen in the area of Hilton Garden Inn in Jacksonville between the hours of 9:00 – 10:00 p.m. on November 28.

Police believe that Strachan may be in Durham or Fayetteville or may be attempting to travel to one of those locations.

If you have any information contact JPD Detective Adrian Wilson at 910-938-6520 or wilsona@jacksonvillenc.gov or Crime Stoppers at 910-938-3273.