JPD trying to locate runaway teen girl reported missing by parents on Monday

JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) The Jacksonville Police Department is trying to locate a runaway teen girl reported missing by her parents on Monday.

Police said that 17-year-old Carrie Williams is described as a black female with black hair and brown eyes, approximately 5’5 and approximately 120 lbs.

Williams was last seen wearing a black hoodie jacket with grey zipper, blue sweatpants, and white sneakers.

Police said she was reported runaway by her parents in Jacksonville on Monday at 9:40 PM after failing to meet them after school.

Williams was last seen in the area of Brook Valley Park, 350 Estate Drive on Monday around 6:00 p.m.

Police believe that Williams is still in the Jacksonville area and is likely staying with friends or known associates.

If you have any information contact JPD Detective Adrian Wilson at 910-938-6520 or wilsona@jacksonvillenc.gov or Crime Stoppers at 910-938-3273.