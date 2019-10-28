Police trying to locate runaway teen in Jacksonville

JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) The Jacksonville Police Department is trying to locate a runaway teen last seen on Sunday.

Police said that Zamir Fredrick Williams, 14, left his residence in the Coleman Drive area on the evening of October 27.

Williams is described as a black male, approximately 5’10 and 140lbs. and has some cognitive disabilities.

He was last seen wearing a black sweatshirt, black pants, and red Nike sneakers in the area of Biotest on 1213 Country Club Road on October 27 at 9:40 p.m.

If you know the location of Williams contact 911 immediately.

Citizens with information can also contact JPD Detective Scott Eichelberger at 910-938-6440 or seichelberger@jacksonvillenc.gov or Crime Stoppers at 910-938-3273.