JPD: Woman arrested after leaving child unattended in vehicle before it was stolen

JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) A woman has been arrested after an investigation showed that a 2-year-old was left unattended in a vehicle before it was stolen.

On January 18 around 9:18 p.m., the Jacksonville Police Department responded to a report of a stolen vehicle from the parking area of Little Caesar’s Pizza on 1108 Henderson Drive.

The caller stated that there was a 2-year old child in the vehicle.

Police began to search for the vehicle, locating it on Marine Boulevard traveling toward Western Boulevard.

Police initiated a traffic stop, but the vehicle did not stop and fled at a high rate of speed.

The vehicle eventually turned onto Fairway Drive, striking the stop sign at Fairway Drive and North Marine Boulevard.

The driver and a passenger then jumped from the moving stolen vehicle and fled on foot.

The vehicle came to a stop at 210 Fairway Drive, after hitting the front steps of the structure.

Police engaged in a foot chase with the subjects, eventually taking one subject into custody.

Police said the second subject remains at large.

There was no child located in the car, police said.

In the meantime, Public Safety Dispatchers reported an open 911 call coming from the stolen vehicle victim’s cell phone, which was in the vehicle at the time it was stolen.

Dispatch confirmed the location of the phone to be at 1350 Gum Branch Road, a retail strip mall with the businesses closed at that hour.

Police quickly canvassed the area on foot and found the 2-year old behind the building.

EMS responded to check the condition of the child, who was found to be stable and healthy without injuries.

The child was returned to a parent a short time later.

An investigation determined that the child was left unattended in the vehicle before it was stolen, which led to charges for 48-year-old Elizabeth Admundson of Jacksonville.

Admundson was charged with child abuse and exposing a child to fire.

She received a $2,000 bond.

Information about the driver of the stolen vehicle is being withheld, as they are a juvenile, police said.

“This is an open and active investigation,” said Lieutenant Richard Kellum of JPD’s Investigative Services Unit. “It is very fortunate that the child was located quickly and was without injuries.”

The case is under investigation.

