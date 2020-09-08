JPD’s K9 Maverick to receive donation of body armor

JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) Jacksonville Police Department’s K9 Maverick will receive a bullet and stab protective vest thanks to a charitable donation from non-profit organization Vested Interest in K9s, Inc.

K9 Maverick’s vest will be embroidered with the sentiment “Born to Love- Trained to Serve- Loyal Always”.

Delivery is expected within eight to ten weeks.

The program is open to U.S. dogs that are at least 20 months old and actively employed and certified with law enforcement or related agencies.

K9s with expired vests are also eligible to participate. There are an estimated 30,000 law enforcement K9s throughout the United States.