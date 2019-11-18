Judge orders Crestlawn Memorial Gardens owner to show up to court in person, case is continued

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) Poor conditions at Crestlawn have been an ongoing concern for folks in Farmville for years.

They brought those concerns to WNCT in August of 2018.

Monday morning around 25 community members sat in a Pitt County Superior Courtroom waiting and hopeful the judge would appoint a receiver at the cemetery.

However, that was not the case.

The owner of the cemetery, Timothy Watson, planned to dial into court but that request was denied.

The judge decided to continue the case, and ordered Watson to show up in person.

A decision community members were not expecting.

The attorney with the North Carolina Cemetery Commission said the decision was unexpected for him as well. Now, he plans to beef up his case with witnesses.

Many of the community members plan to come back for the next hearing which is scheduled for December 9.