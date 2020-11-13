Julie’s Pink Warrior Project goes virtual

JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – COVID isn’t stopping fundraising efforts including one organization helping Onslow County women.

The Onslow Memorial Hospital Foundation is turning this year’s 5K run into a virtual event.

Money raised provides mammogram screenings for underinsured and uninsured patients.

Organizers say they’re seeing more people seeking help because of COVID and its financial impact.

“Most of them were so grateful. They started crying on the phone, and they were just like ‘I don’t know what I would’ve done. I know how important it is, to get the screening, but I was making a choice between, paying the bills, paying the mortgage, or getting a screening, mammogram,” said Lee Ann Thomas, executive director of the foundation.

People can complete the run anytime from November 14 through the 30th, then record their time on the race site.

Organizers will also be giving away a prize for the “Most Pinked Out”! Your “pinked out” outfit and any race day pictures can be sent to leeann.thomas@onslow.org.

For more information about the event, click here.