GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — The cost for a gallon of gas is down a few cents from last week as the July Fourth weekend gets underway. Typically, demand for gas rises around this weekend, driving prices upward.

A gallon of gas was $3.54 on average, according to AAA gas price data. Stacker compiled statistics on gas prices in North Carolina. Gas prices are as of June 30.

AAA expects a record 43.2 million people to hit the road this holiday weekend, setting a record. The good news? Those drivers are spending $20 less on average to fill up their tanks this weekend compared to a year ago, according to GasBuddy.

“Consumers are not cutting back on travel this summer,” said AAA senior VP of travel Paula Twidale.

North Carolina by the numbers

– Current gas price: $3.24

– 1-week change: -$0.06 (-1.7%)

– 1-year change: -$1.26 (-28.0%)

– Record average gas price: $4.67 (6/13/22)

– Current diesel price: $3.69

– 1-week change: -$0.03 (-0.7%)

– 1-year change: -$1.96 (-34.6%)

– Record high average diesel price: $5.77 (6/10/22)

Metros with most expensive gas in North Carolina

#1. Durham-Chapel Hill: $3.30

#2. Charlotte-Gastonia-Rock Hill (NC only): $3.28

#3. Norfolk-Virginia Beach-Newport News: $3.28

#4. Raleigh: $3.27

#5. Burlington: $3.26

#6. Fayetteville: $3.24

#7. Greensboro: $3.24

#8. Greenville: $3.24

#9. Goldsboro: $3.23

#10. Rocky Mount: $3.22

#11. Winston-Salem: $3.20

#12. Jacksonville: $3.19

#13. Wilmington: $3.17

#14. New Bern: $3.17

#15. Hickory-Lenoir-Morganton: $3.17

States with the most expensive gas

#1. Washington: $4.98

#2. California: $4.83

#3. Hawaii: $4.73

States with the least expensive gas

#1. Mississippi: $2.97

#2. Louisiana: $3.08

#3. Alabama: $3.10