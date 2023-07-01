GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — The cost for a gallon of gas is down a few cents from last week as the July Fourth weekend gets underway. Typically, demand for gas rises around this weekend, driving prices upward.
A gallon of gas was $3.54 on average, according to AAA gas price data. Stacker compiled statistics on gas prices in North Carolina. Gas prices are as of June 30.
AAA expects a record 43.2 million people to hit the road this holiday weekend, setting a record. The good news? Those drivers are spending $20 less on average to fill up their tanks this weekend compared to a year ago, according to GasBuddy.
“Consumers are not cutting back on travel this summer,” said AAA senior VP of travel Paula Twidale.
North Carolina by the numbers
– Current gas price: $3.24
– 1-week change: -$0.06 (-1.7%)
– 1-year change: -$1.26 (-28.0%)
– Record average gas price: $4.67 (6/13/22)
– Current diesel price: $3.69
– 1-week change: -$0.03 (-0.7%)
– 1-year change: -$1.96 (-34.6%)
– Record high average diesel price: $5.77 (6/10/22)
Metros with most expensive gas in North Carolina
#1. Durham-Chapel Hill: $3.30
#2. Charlotte-Gastonia-Rock Hill (NC only): $3.28
#3. Norfolk-Virginia Beach-Newport News: $3.28
#4. Raleigh: $3.27
#5. Burlington: $3.26
#6. Fayetteville: $3.24
#7. Greensboro: $3.24
#8. Greenville: $3.24
#9. Goldsboro: $3.23
#10. Rocky Mount: $3.22
#11. Winston-Salem: $3.20
#12. Jacksonville: $3.19
#13. Wilmington: $3.17
#14. New Bern: $3.17
#15. Hickory-Lenoir-Morganton: $3.17
States with the most expensive gas
#1. Washington: $4.98
#2. California: $4.83
#3. Hawaii: $4.73
States with the least expensive gas
#1. Mississippi: $2.97
#2. Louisiana: $3.08
#3. Alabama: $3.10