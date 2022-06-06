GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – A number of ceremonies marking Juneteenth will be taking place across Eastern North Carolina on and before June 19.

Juneteenth commemorates the emancipation of enslaved African-Americans. It was made a federal holiday in 2021.

Here is a list of events that celebrates the date:















Greenville

Juneteenth Black Vendor Market: location at Pitt Street Brewing Company (630 S Pitt St)

The first Juneteenth Black Vendor Market is Saturday, June 18th from 1-5 pm. There will be seven small Black-owned businesses ready to showcase their work.

The Vendors:

Brendan Jackson – Art

Primary Sweetie Connection – Sweet Treats

SJ Made It – Hand Crafted Gifts

Beetle Gelz – Hand Painted Nails

Cozy’d Candle Co – Candles

Giants Fall Boutique – Clothing

Saintly Naturals – Body Products

For the Facebook article, click here.

Washington

From June 18-20, the town of Washington will be hosting the inaugural Greater Beaufort County Historic Juneteenth Celebration.

The three-day event marks the 157th anniversary of the reading of the Emancipation Proclamation to enslaved African Americans announcing that all slaves in the United States were free.

The event will feature the reading of the Emancipation Proclamation, poem reading, singing of Lift Every Voice and Sing, and much more. It begins June 18 at 11 a.m. at First Presbyterian Church.

For more event information, visit the Washington Waterfront Underground Railroad Museum Facebook page or the City of Washington’s event page.

New Bern

The City of New Bern begins its weeklong celebration of Juneteenth beginning on June 10. Throughout this week, a broad spectrum of festivities, educational programs and cultural activities will be offered for the community and visitors to participate in. Juneteenth of New Bern, a volunteer group whose mission is to actively preserve and promote African American heritage, is the organizer of these celebratory events that conclude on June 18 with a parade and festival.

Tryon Palace is one of the many organizations participating in New Bern’s Juneteenth Celebration. On June 16, “The Journey to Juneteenth” will be presented in the North Carolina History Center’s Cullman Performance Hall (529 S. Front Street) at 7 p.m. The program features Sauuda Eshe, known for her vocals and moving presentations.

Through song, recitations, and historical data, Eshe will present a case for why we should celebrate Juneteenth, but also realize that the enslaved were not liberated, but participated in their own liberation. “The Journey to Juneteenth” begins with freedom and ends with freedom, with stops along the way that gathered wisdom, hope, strength, and direction for the journey. Join Tryon Palace for Ms. Eshe’s inspirational program. The program is offered free and is open to the public to enjoy.

In addition to “The Journey to Juneteenth,” Tryon Palace’s 35th Regiment, United States Colored Troops interpretive group, and Jonkonnu group will be participating in the Juneteenth Parade on June 18, beginning at 11 a.m.

For more information on “The Journey to Juneteenth,” the USCT, or Jonkonnu, please contact Sharon Bryant, African American Outreach Coordinator at Tryon Palace at Sharon.bryant@ncdcr.gov. For more information on New Bern’s Juneteenth celebrations, visit www.juneteenthofnewbern.com.

Snow Hill

On June 17-19, Rosenwald Center and Community Partners present the 2nd annual Juneteenth Festival. On June 17, there will be Free Covid-19 testing, bounce houses and food vendors, and more. on June 18th, there will be a BBQ pig Cookoff with prizes and on June 19 there will be a Father’s Day Prayer.

The event will be held at 936 Nooherooka Rd. For more information, call JoAnn at 252-933-9490.

Kinston

On June 18 from 4-7 p.m. at the African American Music Trail Park, there will be a Juneteenth Celebration.

For more about the location, click here. For more information, call 252-527-7066.

Trenton

The Jones County Civic Center will be celebrating Juneteenth in a special way.

They will have a free event going on for everyone to attend, the focus being to engage, educate, and empower. It will have Health equity resources, Food trucks, live music, games and more.

The event will be held on June 18 from 10 am to 3 pm at 832 Hwy 58 South in Trenton. For more information, call 210-793-4448 or 252-670-7093.

Ayden

On June 19 from 2-7 p.m. at the Ayden Recreation Center, there will be a Juneteenth Health and Wellness Event centering around raising awareness of the Black family.

The event will include screenings and education about physical fitness, chronic diseases and much more.

The event will be located at 4356 Lee St in Ayden.