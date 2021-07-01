Junevile arrested on robbery with dangerous weapon charges in Goldsboro

GOLDSBORO, N.C. (WNCT) – A juvenile was arrested on robbery with dangerous weapon charges in Goldsboro, according to the Goldsboro Police Department.

On May 30 at approximately 11:15 p.m., the Goldsboro Police Department responded to a report of a robbery with a dangerous weapon at 2709 E Ash Street. Three individuals were robbed at gunpoint by two unknown suspects.

The suspects fled after stealing the vehicle the victims had been sitting in. On May 31, the stolen vehicle was recovered in the 1000 block of Lincoln Drive by officers with the Goldsboro Police Department’s Selective Enforcement Unit.

On June 8, a 16-year-old suspect received juvenile petitions that were secured for robbery with a dangerous weapon, larceny of a motor vehicle, and possession of a stolen motor vehicle.

The juvenile was served the outstanding petitions while in a juvenile dentition facility for unrelated matters.

The second suspect has not been identified yet. This investigation is continuing.