Junior Fire Marshal Academy kicks off today

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) This week, a group of Greenville kids are getting a closer look at what it’s like to be a firefighter, while also having a little bit of fun.

They’re kicking off the Junior Fire Marshal Academy.

“They’re not actually always aware that they’re learning. They just know they’re having fun,” said Rebekah Thurston, Fire Safety Educator.

The week-long program is hosted by the Greenville Fire Department and allows kids to see exactly what firefighters to…from the gear they wear, to the equipment they use.

Of course, this week isn’t all about putting out fires. Campers are also joining a smoke alarm canvas to see first hand the kind of relationship firefighters have with the community.

Later this week, campers will also learn about first aid, water safety, and CPR.

“The reach is actually even bigger than the 25 kids we’ve got here because they go home and teach their families. It’s a really great program for the community,” said Thurston.

So far, the campers seem pretty excited.

“This is very fun and very cool. This will teach you a lot of stuff. It’s just like school, but for firefighters,” said camper Jayden Monroe.

The camp runs until Friday.