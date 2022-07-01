NEW BERN, N.C. — The Junior League of Greater New Bern granted a total of $10,000 to four local organizations: The Craven Literacy Council, We Can Be Association, Laundry Love and True Justice International.

The Junior League hosted a recognition reception on June 20 at Union Point Park to recognize the four organizations and congratulate them in person. The money granted was raised at the League’s annual Kentucky Derby Fundraiser through ticket sales and silent and live auctions.

“We are so proud to grant this amount of money back to the community,” stated Allison Hinnant, president, Junior League of Greater New Bern. “We could not have done it without those who graciously donated and attended the Kentucky Derby Fundraiser. We are looking forward to another successful Kentucky Derby Fundraiser next year and being able to help out more local organizations with the funds raised.”

If you or someone you know is interested in joining the Junior League of Greater New Bern, please visit www.greaternewbern.jl.org.

About the Junior League of Greater New Bern:

The Junior League of Greater New Bern is 501(c)(3) organization and a network of empowered female civic leaders working with community partners to address and solve pressing issues like hunger and women empowerment. We’re part of an international network of 291 Leagues comprised of over 150,000 women, in Canada, Mexico, the U.K. and the U.S., engaged in similar work in their own communities. This provides us with a unique and powerful depth of knowledge and resourcefulness to bring about the changes we strive to accomplish. Learn more at www.greaternewbern.jl.org.