HOLLY RIDGE, N.C. (WNCT) — The forest fire that broke out in Pender County, not far from the Onslow County line, has been reassessed as crews continue to battle it.

N.C. Forestry officials said Friday morning that 1,230 acres had been burned, after going through more accurate mapping of the impacted area. It remains at 25% contained. They were hopeful the rain Thursday and Friday would help the efforts.

The fire was caused by a lightning strike on Tuesday, Aug. 2, well within the interior of the game lands.

Thursday, fire personnel continued to strengthen existing containment lines and plow additional lines to prevent forward spread of the fire. These efforts will continue throughout Friday. Occasional gusty winds and dry fuels led to minimal spot overs beyond the fire imprint, but cloudy skies and higher relative humidity helped hinder aggressive fire behavior and movement.

Friday’s forecast for incoming frontal passage and changing weather patterns will be closely monitored. There are no structures threatened at this time. The public is being urged to remain vigilant and continue monitoring local news resources. Hazardous road conditions due to smoke may be a factor during the evening and overnight hours.

A temporary flight restriction (TFR) is in effect for the Juniper Road Two Fire. The TFR restricts all civilian aircraft, manned and unmanned, within 5 miles of the fire. The flight restriction remains in place until aviation support is no longer needed.

Operational resources working the fire include a dozen tractor plow units with crewmen, one helicopter, two single-engine air tankers, one scout and lead plane and 31 personnel from the N.C. Forest Service.