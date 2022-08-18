HAMPSTEAD, N.C. (WNCT) — N.C. Forest officials report the Juniper Road Two fire that is burning in Pender County near the Onslow Count line is now 77% contained.

The fire remains at 1,226 acres in size, meaning they continue to do a good job of keeping the fire from spreading so it can be put out quickly. It will be “closely monitored by personnel as mop-up operations continue,” officials said in a media release Thursday morning.

A flight restriction remains in place. All civilian aircraft are now allowed within five miles of the fire as to allow air support to battle the fire.