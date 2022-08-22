HAMPSTEAD. N.C. (WNCT) — The Juniper Road Two fire is now 90% contained, North Carolina Forest officials said in an update provided on Monday.

After a weekend of work on the 1,226 acres that have been impacted, officials said in a media releas that the incident management team that has been engaged in suppression efforts of the fire would begin demobilizing Monday. The NCFS Pender County ranger, with support from N.C. Forest Service District 8 personnel, will assume command of the fire.

Work will continue to fight hot spots. Officials said the use of infrared drone flights will help detect the areas that need to be addressed. There will also be flights taken to patrol the area of the fire until it has been declared cold.

The incident management team was comprised of N.C. Forest Service employees from various locations throughout the state who worked in conjunction with Pender County Emergency Management and other state agencies to minimize the fire’s impact to the community.

A flight restriction remains in place. All civilian aircraft are now allowed within five miles of the fire as to allow air support to battle the fire.