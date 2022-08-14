HAMPSTEAD, N.C. – The NC Forest Service had some good news regarding its effort against the forest fire in Pender County.

Officials said crews fighting the Juniper Road Two Fire in have held the fire to 1,226 acres in size over the last few days and have now reached 43% containment. Aviation operations conducted water drops to extinguish smoldering pockets within the fire imprint. Predicted rainfall early this week should help fire suppression efforts.

NCFS personnel assigned to the Juniper Road Two Fire has increased to 59. Resources now include 14 tractor plows, two single engine air tankers, one helicopter, one low ground pressure track vehicle, one scout and one lead plane.

A temporary flight restriction (TFR) is in effect for the Juniper Road Two Fire. The TFR restricts all civilian aircraft, manned and unmanned, within 5 miles of the fire. The flight restriction remains in place until aviation support is no longer needed.