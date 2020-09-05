JUST IN: Rescue crews search for missing Washington boater

WASHINGTON, N.C. (WNCT) — Officials are searching for a man who went missing while swimming near the Washington waterfront.

Washington Police Chief Stacy Drakeford tells WNCT the man went missing just before 2 p.m. Saturday afternoon.

The man is thought to be a Washington resident.

He was last seen swimming from his boat to an island near the waterfront.

Coast Guard, a dive team from the city, and the Washington Fire Department are assisting with the search.

The man’s boat has been recovered.

