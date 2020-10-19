Juvenile hospitalized after weekend shooting in Kinston

KINSTON, N.C. (WNCT) A juvenile has been hospitalized after a shooting in Kinston over the weekend.

On October 18 at approximately 5:30 p.m., officers with KPD were dispatched to the report of a subject that had been shot near the 400 block of N. Adkin Street.

Upon arrival, officers were advised by community members that a juvenile subject had been shot and was taken to UNC Lenoir by a relative.

Officers met with the juvenile, who was later transported to Vidant Medical Center with a non-life-threatening gunshot wound.

At this time the juvenile remains at Vidant in stable condition.

This case is under investigation.

The Kinston Police Department is working to identify the perpetrators of this crime. I

f anyone has information about this incident, call the Kinston Police Department’s Tips Line at 252-939-4020 or Lenoir County Crime Stoppers at 252-523-4444.