TARBORO, N.C. — The North Carolina Division of Juvenile Justice and Delinquency Prevention will host a hiring event from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Wednesday at the Edgecombe Community College Center for Innovation, located at 2009 West Wilson Street in Tarboro.

The Division is seeking applicants to fill youth counselor, youth counselor technician and youth services behavioral specialist positions at Edgecombe Youth Development Center in Rocky Mount and Pitt Regional Juvenile Detention Center in Greenville. Applicants for these positions may qualify for a $3,000 sign-on bonus.

WHEN: Wednesday, Oct. 4, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

WHERE: Edgecombe Community College Center for Innovation (Building L), 2009 West Wilson Street, Tarboro, NC 27886

EVENT DETAILS: JJDP will be conducting in-person interviews and making on-the-spot recommendations for hire. Applicants will be able to apply on-site, or apply online prior to the event.

FOR MORE INFORMATION: Please visit the DPS website for details regarding the event, including application links. Candidates are encouraged apply online prior to the event.