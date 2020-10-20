Juvenile missing from Morehead City, last seen on Monday in SC

MOREHEAD CITY, N.C. (WNCT) The Carteret County Sheriff’s Office is trying to locate a missing juvenile from Morehead City.

Kirstin White was last seen in the area of McColl, SC on Monday, October 19 and may be operating a flat black 1997 Honda CRV, NC Reg. RAW-1636, with a rear tire cover covered in stickers and a black and white painted dashboard.

She is 5’01 and approximately 140 lbs.

\Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Kirstin White is asked to contact the Carteret County Sheriff’s Office at (252) 728-8400 or the Carteret County Communications Center at 252-726-1911.