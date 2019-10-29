K9 helps locate missing woman with Alzheimer’s in Pamlico County

(WNCT) Officials said that a K-9 helped them locate a missing 77-year-old woman with Alzheimer’s in Pamlico County.

On Monday, the Pamlico County Sheriffs Office notified the Pamlico County Special Operations Group of a missing 77-year-old female in the Grantsboro area who suffers from Alzheimer’s.

31-Fire Department and Law Enforcement Task Force members responded to the scene and with K-9 Goose leading them to the victim several miles into a remote wooded area, a successful find was made.

Pamlico County Emergency Management

Officials said the victim is in good health and was reunited with her husband and his friends who assisted in the search.

The Lenoir County Emergency Services, the NC SBI, the NC Emergency Management, and the NC State Highway Patrol assisted in the case.