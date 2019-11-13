K9 leads officials to locate weapon used in shooting outside Sharpsburg

NASHVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) A K9 helped officials to locate a weapon used in a shooting reported outside of Sharpsburg over the weekend.

The Nash County Sheriff’s Office has been following up leads to a shooting that occurred outside of Sharpsburg on Friday night/early Saturday morning.

After the shooting occurred, and through investigative efforts by the Nash County Sheriff’s Office and the Halifax County Sheriff’s Office, an arrest was made in the case, however, the weapon used to commit the shooting was not recovered.

It was believed the weapon was thrown from a vehicle after the incident into a wooded area on Drapers Road in the Ringwood community of Halifax County.

On Wednesday, members of the NCSO Criminal Investigations Division and the K-9 Unit responded to that area in an attempt to locate the weapon.

Officials did not have an exact location to search for, only a couple of large blocks of wooded areas.

After a couple of hours of deploying our K-9’s in the area to search, K-9 Dako and his handler, Lieutenant David Walker, were able to locate the weapon in some thick underbrush.

Officials said that full four days have passed since the weapon was thrown out, including a steady rain Tuesday.

The rain typically will wash away any remaining odor and human scent on an object, and as time passes the human scent also begins to dissipate as well, officials said.

In this case, it wasn’t enough to deter K-9 Dako from succeeding in his mission.

The located weapon is a key piece of evidence in the case.