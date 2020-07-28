K9 Loki helps police locate narcotics inside vehicle, 2 arrested

NEW BERN, N.C. (WNCT) Two people have been arrested after K9 Loki alerted police of narcotics inside a vehicle during a traffic stop.

The New Bern Police Department said that on July 26, 39-year-old Manley Keith Sadler was stopped driving a 2005 Chevrolet Trailblazer for a vehicle equipment violation on US Hwy 70 near Pembroke by a member of the department’s K9 Unit.

During the stop, it was learned that neither Sadler nor the vehicle passenger, Veronica Riggs, 31, both of New Bern, had a valid driver’s license.

Sadler was asked to step out of the vehicle and subsequently attempted to flee by running.

Officers gave chase and were able to quickly and safely take Sadler into custody.

While fleeing, Sadler threw a plastic bag containing suspected methamphetamine.

K9 Loki was used to complete a search of the vehicle.

During the search, K9 Loki alerted to the presence of narcotics and a search of the vehicle produced additional suspected methamphetamine in a hidden compartment.

The search also produced $1,300 cash, packaging material and a handgun.

Sadler was charged with trafficking methamphetamine, resisting a public officer and a window tint violation and inoperable license plate light.

He was sent to the Craven County Jail with a $250,000 bond.

Riggs was charged with possession of methamphetamine, carrying a concealed weapon and possession of drug paraphernalia.

She received a $50,000 bond.