K9 Nibbles alerts deputies to narcotics during suspicious vehicle call in Craven County

NEW BERN, N.C. (WNCT) A New Bern man was arrested after K9 Nibbles alerted deputies of narcotics following a vehicle search.

On April 18, 2020 the Craven County Sheriff’s Office Criminal Patrol Division responded to the area of Golden Acres Road in reference to a suspicious vehicle.

Deputies were able to locate the vehicle and during their investigation, K9 Nibbles alerted deputies of the presence of drugs.

During the search deputies found over 15 grams of methamphetamine and other items consistent with narcotics distribution, deputies said.

38-year-old Scotty Hastings of New Bern is charged with felony possession with intent manufacture/sell/deliver methamphetamine and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Sheriff Hughes said “our K9 program is an essential part of our fight against illegal narcotics being sold and trafficked in our county.”