K9 Stihl alerts deputies to narcotics during traffic stop

NEW BERN, N.C. (WNCT) K9 Stihl from the Craven County Sheriff’s Office alerted deputies to narcotics during a traffic stop.

On Wednesday, the Craven County Sheriff’s Office Crime Suppression Unit (CSU) stopped a vehicle for a traffic violation on Kenneth Blvd. in Havelock.

Officials said, after a search, deputies discovered approxiamtely 15 grams of heroin, over 25 grams of marijuana and other items consistent with narcotics distribution.

31-year-old Khalef Ali Ward of Havelockis charged with:

Two counts of trafficking heroin

Possession with intent manufacture/sell/deliver heroin

Possession with intent to sell/deliver marijuana

Two counts possession drug paraphernalia

25-year-old Amanda Jones of Havelock is charged with:

Two counts of trafficking heroin

Possession with intent manufacture/sell/deliver heroin

Maintain a vehicle for sell of a controlled substance

Possession with intent to sell/deliver marijuana

Two counts possession drug paraphernalia

Sheriff Hughes said, “the purpose of CSU is to make a positive impact on crime reduction by answering critical calls for service, apprehending criminal suspects and assisting in special projects aimed to reduce crime.”

Sheriff Hughes added “our K9 program is an essential part of our fight against illegal narcotics being trafficked and sold in our county.”