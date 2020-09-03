K9 training helps keep people safe in Pitt County

PITT COUNTY, N.C. (WNCT) – Pitt County Deputies are proud of the success their K9 unit has recently seen.

5 year old Keno, recently helped track down and capture one of three shooting suspects apprehended by law enforcement on Sunday, August 30th.

Deputies responded to a shooting call at Kristin and Shiloh Drive in Greenville. When they located the three suspects, a chase ensued.

Keno was able to use his extensive and frequent training to help out his handler and fellow deputies.

“It’s amazing to see what these dogs are capable of, after you put hours upon hours of training into it. You get to see it come true in real life. Very rewarding as a handler,” said Deputy Kacey Wilson.

Wilson is Keno’s handler, and says when the dogs perform well on the job, they’re rewarded with praise.

All Pitt County Sheriff’s Department K9’s are full patrol, used for narcotics and tracking.

Handlers, like Deputy Stephen Beaman, are with their dogs day and night…even bringing them home too.

“He’s my best friend. I mean he’s my buddy. We spend every day together. He lives with me so I don’t think there’s ever a time when we’re apart,” said Deputy Beaman.

Although the dogs might look cute, especially to those who love dogs, deputies ask that people not pet the dogs while out on duty.