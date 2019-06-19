Kaboom, Blue Cross Blue Shield builds park in Craven County

Blue Cross Blue Shield of North Carolina and Kaboom partnered up to build a playground in one Craven County town.

The group hopes to build the playground in Bridgeton within six hours with 200 volunteers instead they got it done in five.

The area was selected to help benefit a community impacted by Hurricane Florence in hopes of restoring normalcy through fun in the community.

Reagan Green Pruitt of Blue Cross is a part of the group putting in work on Wednesday.

“Kids really looking for it,” said Pruitt. We get the kids involved in the design process project. So, what we are doing today is where here executing on the design that the community leaders and some locals put tougher in partnership with kaboom and blue cross and blue shield.”

The playground is part of a broader effort led by Blue Cross and Kaboom to ensure communities have great places for kids and families.

