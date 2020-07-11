Kansas City removes marijuana possession from city code

Illinois Gov. JB Pritzker granted more than 11,000 pardons for low-level marijuana convictions Tuesday — one day before a sweeping law makes cannabis legal in the state for people 21 and older.

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kansas City will no longer punish people for marijuana possession, according to the Kansas City Star.

On Thursday, city council members voted to remove the crime of marijuana possession from the city code, which effectively decriminalizes it throughout much of the city.

Users can still be charged for possession by county prosecutors who still pursue possession cases.

Prosecutor Jean Peters Baker in Jackson County had already said he would stop charging most people for possession after voters in the area decided overwhelmingly in 2017 to eliminate jail time for marijuana possession.

But in parts of Clay, Platte and Cass counties, people could still face state possession charges.