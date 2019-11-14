Keeping the homeless safe from the cold

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) Cold temperatures can be dangerous especially for the homeless.

That’s why shelters have ‘White Flag’ nights including Community Crossroads Center in Greenville.

The center may have around 80 guests on a normal night but during a white flag advisory, they could have more than 100.

A white flag advisory is when temperatures, including wind chill, dip below 32 degrees.

The executive director encourages people to come inside and stay warm.

“If someone is experiencing homelessness, they can certainly come here and get out of the cold come here and get a hot meal, get a shower, have someplace to sleep,” said Ken Becker, executive director of Community Crossroads Center.

The staff tells 9 On Your Side the shelter needs more bath towels.

Community donations are welcome.

The shelter is a night only facility.

It usually closes for the day at 8 a.m.

If temperatures remain below freezing they plan to stay open for longer.