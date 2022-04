WINTERVILLE, N.C. — Robbie’s Clubhouse is putting on a kickball tournament at Sara Law Softball Complex in Winterville on Saturday.

The kickball tournament is being used to raise money through Robbie’s Clubhouse, which is a non-profit organization helping kids and adults with special needs in the community. The money is going towards the building of a recreation center for kids and adults with special needs.

The event will be from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. at 4801 Reedy Branch Rd. in Winterville.