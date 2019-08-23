Kidsville 2.0 playground is new and improved

Before school is back in session, children of different ages are enjoying the Kidsville playground now open in New Bern.

The new and improved playground offers outdoor recreation and nature preservation.

The rebuilt playground features many different obstacles for its visitors to play on.

The area is open to the general public.

One local is pleased with his experience at the new playground.

“This is actually our first time here and I was pretty impressed with it, I was a little skeptical at first but it’s nice, it’s good quality stuff, ” says Victoria Bravo.

The Kidsville playground allows reservations for its facilities.

