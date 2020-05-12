Kill Devil Hills enacts emergency order for food service temporary waivers

KILL DEVIL HILLS, N.C. (WNCT) The Town of Kill Devil Hills has enacted its third Emergency Order, during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Effective immediately, the Emergency Order for Food Service Temporary Waivers allows temporary outdoor service of restaurant patrons at such time Governor Cooper takes action to allow restaurants and food-service establishments to seat patrons, and only if such action includes capacity restrictions.

It also allows immediate temporary operation of food service trucks.

The Emergency Order and subsequent Appendixes, which include regulations and guidelines for the waivers can be found here: https://www.kdhnc.com/DocumentCenter/View/12343.



Restaurant and food-service establishments that plan to take advantage of the temporary waivers must complete an application and submit it to the Town’s Planning and Inspections Department.

At Monday night’s Board of Commissioners meeting Mayor Ben Sproul stated that with this Order in-place, “It’s one of those few things we can do as a Town to really help in a tough situation and help with everybody’s ability to find a little bit of normalcy in this very challenging moment.”

For more information contact Assistant Planning Director Cameron Ray at 252-449-5311 or cameron@kdhnc.com.