Kill Devil Hills police searching for suspect wanted after Sunday night shooting

KILL DEVIL HILLS, N.C. (WNCT) Kill Devil Hills Police Department is searching for a suspect that is wanted after a Sunday night shooting.

On Sunday at approximately 9:01 p.m. Kill Devil Hills police were dispatched to a 911 call involving a shooting incident in the 300 block of West 3rd Street.

The caller advised their friend had been shot in the leg and the shooter had fled the scene.

Officials said police, fire, and EMS responded to the call.

The investigation determined that the victim and suspect were known to each other.

The two had a verbal disagreement earlier in the day on the beach Tand the suspect later went to the victim’s residence on 3rd Street with his brother and another friend, officials said.

They assaulted the victim and his friends in the front yard and the fistfight escalated and the suspect produced a gun which he used to shoot the victim in the leg.

The suspect and his associates fled west on 3rd Street.

The suspect was identified as Isaias E. DePaul, 24, of Kill Devil Hills.

There are warrants for his arrest and the department is asking for anyone with information about DePaul’s whereabouts to contact officials immediately.

Tips may also so be sent through Dare Community Crime Line by calling (252) 473-3111 or by using the online tip form.