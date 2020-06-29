King’s BBQ dining room reopens

KINSTON, N.C. (WNCT) We’re more than three months into life with restrictions caused by coronavirus.

Area businesses are not only finding ways to survive but thrive with the changes.

King’s Barbecue in Kinston had to close its dining room in March, following state emergency orders.

The owner restarted something King’s hadn’t offered in decades — carhop service.

He says take-out now makes up 25% of his business.

The dining room is now open again, with reduced volume and social distancing.

He says it’s helping to restore lost business.

“We’ll I mean,” said Joseph Harget, the owner. We’re facing different challenges then we have had before past but we’re happy. Business is picking up more and more every day.”

King’s has not restarted it’s buffet.

That feature is on hold until further coronavirus restrictions are lifted.