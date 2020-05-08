Kinston boutique reopens with safety measures

Phase one of the state’s re-open plan goes into effect Friday at 5pm and retail stores around the state will be opening their doors with some extra safety measures.

At Just Add Salt boutique in Kinston, business has been back to normal since Friday after owner, Becky Whittington, submitted a request to be considered an essential business.

“I received word back that I was not considered essential, but that we could open if we followed all procedures set in place,” said Whittington.

But before then, Whittington had to shut down her shop for five weeks.

So, she, and sales associate Morgan Dail, found another way to sell merchandise.

“She was posting stuff and then decided to do the Facebook live and that went really well,” said Dail.

Now that the boutiques doors are back open, the team is doing their part to keep people safe.

“We get people to sanitize when they come in and before they leave. In between people we wipe the door down, wipe the counter down, the pen that they sign the credit card stuff with,” said Dail.

“We’re just trying to be vigilant about keeping people safe while they’re shopping,” said Whittington.

Only 4 people are allowed in the store at a time.

“We weren’t sure how people were going to feel about coming in, but they’re so ready to come in and we’re so ready to see them,” said Whittington. “And they’re ready to see things and touch clothes so it’s been really good.”

Other options, including curbside service and pickup, are still available for people who aren’t ready to visit stores in person just yet.