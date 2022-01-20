Kinston Chamber of Commerce announces 111th awards presentation

KINSTON, N.C. — The Kinston-Lenoir County Chamber of Commerce will host the 111th Annual Awards Presentation at the Kinston Country Club, January 27, 2022, 6:15 p.m.

This signature event features a delicious meal, assorted beverages, and the most prestigious and anticipated awards of the year: Citizen of the Year, Duke Energy Citizenship and Service Award, Ambassador of the Year, and the Young Professional of the Year. You don’t want to miss this exciting event located at 1501 County Club Drive.

The Citizen of the Year Award will be given to a man or woman age 40 and above who resides in Lenoir County and has rendered outstanding services for the county. The limitations of this service are not defined because meaningful service to the community is often long-range. If a couple has performed outstanding services during the course of the year, each may be awarded a plaque.

The recipient of the Duke Energy Citizenship and Service Award is an individual or group who has made a difference in the community by using their time, talents and compassion to positively affect the lives of others. Recipients help foster a culture of citizenship and service that acts as a catalyst for others to become involved in civic and social activities.

The recipient of the Young Professional of the Year Award is a person between the age of 21 and 39 who has rendered an outstanding body of work in service to Kinston and Lenoir County. This service does not have to be affiliated with Chamber programs.

The Ambassador of the Year Award is given to a member of the Chamber Ambassadors who has promoted Chamber membership and retention by active participation and attendance in an array of Chamber events and activities.