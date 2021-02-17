Kinston church breaks ground on new building project

KINSTON, N.C. (WNCT) — Worshipers at a Kinston church on Wednesday celebrated the start of a building project for their new sanctuary.

A gathering was held Wednesday afternoon at St. John Free Will Baptist Church to break ground on the new project. The original sanctuary was torn down last year because weather damaged the aging structure.

St. John’s Pastor William F. Hudson Jr. said the congregation and its neighbors are making this new building possible.

“We plan on building a new sanctuary in this location where we can serve the community, serve God, have a place to worship and to give him glory,” Hudson said. “So we are tremendously excited about it.”

The new 500-seat sanctuary will go up in front of the church’s multipurpose building on Blunt Street. Officials said they expect to move into the new building later this year.