Kinston church creates backpack ministry for homeless

KINSTON, N.C. (WNCT) — A church in Eastern North Carolina is making sure people without a place to sleep are still taken care of this Christmas.

Saint Peter’s Church of Christ in Kinston created a backpack ministry, filling bags with hygiene items and cold weather clothes. The backpacks will be given to homeless people in Kinston and Greenville.

Volunteers stuffed backpacks full of items like mouthwash, deodorant, canned goods and water. Church leaders said they want everyone to feel warm and loved this holiday season.

“Jesus says when I was hungry they fed me, when I was naked they clothed me, so we have the opportunity now to be able to clothe and feed those that are hungry that are out on the street that feel unwanted,” said Tyrone Haney, pastor of St. Peter’s Church.

The church also teamed up with the Dixon Group, a local McDonald’s franchise owner and other community partners to include gift cards and other items in the backpacks.