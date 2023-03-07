KINSTON, N.C. (WNCT) — The City of Kinston has cut the ribbon on its newest playground.

On Tuesday, city officials, community members and children came to celebrate Fairfield Park’s grand opening. Officials with the Parks and Recreation of Kinston said that the park will add much enjoyment to the neighborhood.

“If you look around here, you can tell we’re right in the middle of a neighborhood, and so many families, many kids live within walking distance of this park, and so it’s very important to be very thoughtful about the playground and make sure it was something special so all kids could enjoy,” said Corey Povar, the director of City of Kinston Parks and Recreation.

Kinston’s Parks and Recreation are also planning to install and open another park within the next few months.