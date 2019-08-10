Kinston: Community health center fund raises with 5k color run

On a bright and early Saturday morning, runners and walkers began gathering for the Kinston community health center 5k color run.

The health center serves under close to 9,000 patients who are uninsured or under-insured.

Anna Kinsey is the director of community development and patient programs at the center.

“All the proceeds go 100% back to our patients and this helps them with their medications. A lot of our patients can’t afford to get their medicines even if they have insurance, they’re under-insured,” she says.

All of those helping run the fundraiser are volunteers, mostly from the staff at the center.

A DJ and Zumba instructor got everybody moving before the start of the race.

For some runners like Jennifer Cole, this was their very first color run.

“It makes me feel really good because I mean it’s just nice that you know what i’m doing it does serve a purpose,” Cole says.

The health center also helps with people getting transportation and resources like food and housing.

They are working to break down barriers for those who are trying to receive adequate health care.

One hundred and fifty people registered for this year’s color run fundraiser and the health center expects those numbers to rise even more next year.