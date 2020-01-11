Kinston community holds fundraiser for 72-year-old woman who was assaulted

KINSTON, N.C. (WNCT) – Evernell Pittman is the 72-year-old woman who was assaulted in a parking lot in Kinston and left in a coma.

People from the community are gathering together in support for Pittman.

Funds raised from the t-shirt fundraiser will help pay her medical expenses.

“I really really would like for justice to prevail in the end for my mom,” says Pittman’s youngest son, Elijah Washington.

More than a week after the assault, Pittman remains unconscious.

It’s her 73rd birthday and friends and family come together in an effort to raise money and bring awareness.

When pastor Christopher Taylor heard about what had happened, he knew he had to do something to help.

“I reached out to some community members, Bikers for Christ, and other individuals to say what can we do to bring awareness to this situation, and we meet today to say that these things cannot continue to happen in our community and go unnoticed,” says Pastor Taylor.

Friends and family are looking to the community to come forward with any information they might have regarding Pittman’s assault.

“If you know something tell it, and even if you don’t know something, help support this family, because this lady we’re telling you, she’s been unconscious for eight days today, the medical bills are racking up, so my goal is to help them raise as much money as they can,” says Quarla Blackwell.

People living in this community say they would like to see changes made, making Kinston a safer place.

“We need to join more local organizations that fight for the community, understand more about law enforcement, and then we need to understand that our community needs to be safer, there may need to be neighborhood watch programs that come about out of this situation,” Pastor Taylor said.

If you would like to help the family during this time you can send contributions to:

Justice 4 Nell – Self Help Credit Union

$CannBuildBridges (Cash App)

For t-shirt inquiries you can email quarlablackwell@gmail.com.