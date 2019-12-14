Kinston Department of Fire and Rescue installs smoke and carbon monoxide alarms for residents

KINSTON, N.C. (WNCT) – The Kinston Department of Fire and Rescue is raising awareness about fire and carbon monoxide safety in the community by installing detectors.

They’re working with Lenoir Community College are working with first alert, Campus Firewatch and the Michael H. Minger foundation to equip homes in the community with combination smoke and carbon monoxide alarms.

Having a smoke and carbon monoxide detector in your home can save your life.

With the change in season, it’s important to take the right precautionary steps to stay safe.

“The cold snap is now in place a lot of people are now just turning on their heaters and you know there’s a lot of dust on the heaters a lot of heater malfunctions that happen there’s a lot of cooking that’s going on because of the holiday seasons so this is the time where fires are more reported,” says William Barss, the administration captain of the Kinston Department of Fire and Rescue.

Students from Lenoir Community College had the opportunity to work alongside fire-fighters as they traveled from home to home in the Charlotte Avenue area.

“It’s a good thing they do to help people you know some people can’t afford a fire detectors and all that stuff, and a lot of people can’t afford to have them installed,” says Kinston resident Donald Brooks.

This is more than just a free installation, these fire safety visits give fire fighters the chance to get to know the community while they help inform them on the importance of fire safety.

Banks Nimmo is a Fire Control Specialist 1 and he explains why these fire safety visits are important.

“When we go into their homes we also look for things that could be hazards so we can help them out you know, unlike businesses the houses don’t get fire inspections so we’re out here to educate the community, in anyway possible,” says Nimmo.

Captain Barss also encourages anyone in the community to reach out to the fire department if they have any questions or concerns.

You can access more information on the Kinston Department of Fire and Rescue here.

You can also call in to the fire department at any time and request for a smoke detector to be installed, they can be reached at 252-939-3164.