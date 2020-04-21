Kinston Dept. of Fire and Rescue celebrates local man’s birthday

The COVID-19 pandemic has changed many aspects of all our lives, including birthday parties.

So, instead of celebrating alone, a well-loved member of the Kinston community, Michael Grady, got quite the surprise this afternoon while still social distancing.

The Kinston Depratment of Fire and Rescue drove down the road and gave Grady a mini parade!

Michael Grady is now 41 years old and has moderate cerebral palsy. His birthday is usually his favorite day of the year. His mom, Vikki Grady, said she received a tearful phone call from Michael this morning saying he wanted to spend the day with family.

She called Captain Barss with the Kinston Fire Department and he was determined to turn michaels day around. Around 4:30 p.m., a string of fire engines, ambulances and a few police cars drove down Grady’s street.

“He didn’t know any of this was going to happen until they actually came down the road,” said Vikki Grady, Michael’s mom. “He was grinning from ear to ear.”

She says Michael is well-known and loved around town.

In addition to his love for firetrucks and police cars, he loves sports, especially the Wood Ducks, and meeting people in the community.

Rest assured knowing once the pandemic comes to an end, Michael will have a big joint birthday party with Vikki, whose birthday is tomorrow.